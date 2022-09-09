DSP: Kent County man arrested, charged with death of his 3-month-old son

article

A 27-year-old Kent County, Delaware man is in custody and charged with murder in the death of a 3-month-old baby.

Delaware State Police officials said Magnolia resident, Keith Rawding, was arrested Thursday.

Troopers were called to a home in Meadowbrook Acres Sunday morning, about 8 a.m., on the report of a death of an infant.

The baby was found dead in his crib earlier Sunday morning.

According to authorities, troopers determined the baby’s death was a homicide and the father, identified as Rawding, had caused the baby’s death on September 3rd.

Rawding was arrested and charged with Murder by Abuse, or Neglect in the First Degree. He is being held in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,000,000 cash bond.