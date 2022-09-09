DSP: Man in critical condition after being attacked with baseball bat at Royal Farms store

article

A man is in critical condition after he was attacked with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms in Georgetown, Delaware State Police say.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday around 9:53 p.m. at the Royal Farms store located on DuPont Boulevard.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to reports of an assault, state police said.

When responding officers arrived on scene, they found a 38-year-old Georgetown man with severe injuries sustained from an attack with a baseball bat, police say.

According to officials, the man was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 302-365-8441.