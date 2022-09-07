Newark woman charged with 5th DUI after being found asleep at the wheel, police say

article

Another arrest, and another DUI for a woman who is facing a familiar charge.

Police say Sara Barbas was found asleep in the driver's seat in the intersection of Corbit Street and Cantwell Avenue late Tuesday night. The car was reportedly still running.

The 39-year-old was taken into custody after police say they smelled alcohol on her breath.

About 1.124 grams of marijuana and a THC vaporizer cartridge were also reportedly found in her car.

She was charged with a DUI, which police say is her fifth offense, and released on $5,002 secured bond.