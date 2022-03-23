DUI suspect’s social media posts; Moderna vaccine for children; Man killed in North Philadelphia

Suspect in crash that killed 2 troopers, civilian appeared to brag about drunk driving on Twitter

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, appeared to have posted that she was the ‘best drunk driver ever’ weeks before she allegedly struck and killed two Pennsylvania state troopers and a third man while driving under the influence.

PHILADELPHIA - The woman accused of driving under the influence when she struck and killed two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian earlier this week appears to have previously boasted about drunk driving on social media.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

Webb was allegedly under the influence behind the wheel of an SUV when she struck and killed state troopers Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, as they assisted Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, on I-95 in Philadelphia.

Mack and Sisca had responded to calls that Oliveras was walking on the southbound side of the highway in the passing lane. The troopers were escorting Oliveras back to their patrol vehicle when they say Webb struck all three men with her vehicle.

The impact sent all three men over the median and into the northbound lanes. They were all later pronounced dead at the scene and Webb was taken into custody.

In a tweet from mid-January, Webb appeared to boast about her abilities to drive while intoxicated.

"If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.

Sources confirm investigators are looking into her social media.

Social media accounts also include posts promoting her small hairstyling business and appear to highlight her past as a Norristown High School graduate and competitive track and field athlete.

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6; will seek federal approval

A nurse shows the vial of the Moderna novel Coronavirus vaccine in Bogota, Colombia on August 2, 2021. (Photo by: Martin Galindo/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday -- and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.

Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger-dose shots cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. Competitor Pfizer currently offers kid-sized doses for school-age children and full-strength shots for those 12 and older.

But parents have anxiously awaited protection for younger tots, disappointed by setbacks and confusion over which shots might work and when. Pfizer is testing even smaller doses for children under 5 but had to add a third shot to its study when two didn't prove strong enough. Those results are expected by early April.

Vaccinating the littlest "has been somewhat of a moving target over the last couple of months," Dr. Bill Muller of Northwestern University, an investigator in Moderna’s pediatric studies, said in an interview before the company released its findings. "There’s still, I think, a lingering urgency to try to get that done as soon as possible."

The younger the child, the smaller the dose being tested. Moderna said a quarter of the dose it uses for adults worked well for youngsters under age 6.

Moderna enrolled about 6,900 tots in a study of the 25-microgram doses. Early data showed after two shots, youngsters developed virus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as young adults getting regular-strength shots, the company said in a press release.

Moderna said the small doses were safe, and the main side effects were mild fevers like those associated with other commonly used pediatric vaccines.

Once Moderna submits the data to the FDA, regulators will debate whether to authorize emergency use of the small doses for tots. If so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then will decide whether to recommend them.

Berks County man accused of abducting, sexually assaulting teen on her way to school

Sean Samuels, 37, is accused of abducting a teenage girl on her walk to school and later sexually assaulting her. (Reading Police Department)

READING - Police in readying have arrested and charged a man in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a teenage girl last week.

On the morning of March 16, Reading police responded to a hospital for a report of a sexual assault that occurred on the 1200 block of Hill Road.

The 14-year-old victim told police that she was walking to school when she was abducted and taken to another location. There, she says she was sexually assaulted twice.

Investigators say they later identified Sean Samuels, 37, as a suspect. He was arrested Tuesday night in Hamburg, Pennsylvania and authorities say he was positively identified as a suspect through fingerprints. DNA evidence was also submitted and is pending, according to police.

Police say Samuels was held on charges related to the abduction and assault in addition to a probation violation.

Police: Man fatally shot while sitting in car in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police investigating overnight shooting that left 1 man dead in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA - As gun violence continues in Philadelphia, police are investigating another shooting that left one man dead.

According to Philadelphia police, the incident happened around midnight when officers with the 26th district responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive man in a car in a parking lot on the 1400 block of North Hutchinson Street.

Police say when officers and medics arrived they found a 32-year-old man in a Nissan slumped over in the driver's seat bleeding heavily from the neck.

He was unresponsive and the car's engine was still running, authorities say. According to police, medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Midweek washout to drench Delaware Valley on Wednesday

The storm pounding southern states with tornadoes is making its way up north Wednesday to bring afternoon rain that will leak into Thursday morning.

Rain is expected to fall from Wendesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

Forecasters expect most places to see less than an inch of rain.

Conditions will rally on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s.

