Police searching for group of juveniles allegedly involved in North Philadelphia shooting

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police say the shooting took place at W. Cecil B. Moore Avenue on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a man was walking alone in the area when he passed a group of juveniles and one of them fired multiple shots, hitting him in the thigh.

After the shooting, the group ran westbound on Cecil B. Moore Avenue, police say.

Police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that allegedly involves a group of juveniles.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to submit a tip over the phone at 215-686-8477 or anonymously online here.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter