Dump truck pulled from river after fatal crash in Cumberland County: state police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - A man is dead after an overnight crash ended with at least one vehicle in the water in Cumberland County.
New Jersey State Police say a dump truck ran off County Road 553 before crashing into a guardrail, then the Cohansey River around 11:30 p.m.
The driver, identified as 60-year-old Matthew Jacobs Jr., was killed in the crash.
A passenger was also transported to a local hospital, but sustained moderate injuries.
The crash is under investigation.