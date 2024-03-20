Dunkin' is honoring 'Short Kings' with a small coffee drink this spring
Forget "Hot Girl Summer," it's officially time for "Short King Spring!"
Dunkin' has renamed their small iced coffee to honor all men under 5 feet 9 inches tall.
The coffee drink is now called "The Short King" in the Dunkin' app.
"Because sometimes you don't need a large or even a medium, you just need a Short King."
Dunkin' announced the news Tuesday, asking coffee lovers to tag someone to celebrate with.
Needless to say, the comments were flooded with "short king" love!