Dunkin' is honoring 'Short Kings' with a small coffee drink this spring

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 20, 2024 12:08pm EDT
MUNCY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2023/06/10: An exterior view of the Dunkin Donuts restaurant in Muncy. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Forget "Hot Girl Summer," it's officially time for "Short King Spring!"

Dunkin' has renamed their small iced coffee to honor all men under 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The coffee drink is now called "The Short King" in the Dunkin' app.

"Because sometimes you don't need a large or even a medium, you just need a Short King."

Dunkin' announced the news Tuesday, asking coffee lovers to tag someone to celebrate with.

Needless to say, the comments were flooded with "short king" love!