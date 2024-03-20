More than 1,600 nurses are getting raises in South Jersey under new contract

A recent contract agreement means hundreds of nurses in a South Jersey county will start seeing some more money in their paychecks.

JNESO, a union that represents healthcare workers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and Virtua Health confirmed the 3-year contract, which includes a 16 percent salary increase for more than 1,600 full-time, part-time and per diem nurses.

The official deal was announced last week, and put into effect on March 1.

It followed an early vote on a new contract that ended without a replacement being passed.

Efforts to address staffing needs were also included in the new contract.