Dynamic husband, wife duo keep the ‘Philly Bop’ alive at Treasures dance hall in Germantown

Treasures dance hall in Germantown was bopping Thursday night…literally!

Dynamic dancing husband and wife duo, June and Audrey Donaldson hosted their infamous Philly Bop classes.

"Folks are still interested in learning. It's part of our roots. It's tradition if you had a family reunion, or just a Saturday night party, family party, community party. That was the dance they did."

The six-count dance originated from the Lindy Hop back in the 1920's.

The Philly version is a little slower and smoother, is influenced by Motown and exploded with Dick Clark's American Bandstand in the 50's.

The couple who met on the dance floor more than 20 years ago said there’s nothing like the Philly Bop. June Donaldson said.

June and Audrey Donaldson

"We're hoping this younger generations catches onto it. We don't want it to be lost."

The couple is now on a mission to keep this dance sensation alive and June has a plan on how to draw in a younger audience.

"Me being 6 foot 7 and they'll see a big guy coming in and first thing they say is you play basketball? I'm a dance instructor, then I saw em we can dance. They'll see, gotta make it fun for them," he said.

The dance sure looked fun and Donaldsons’ motto is "Walk in...Dance out"encouraging people with two left feet to give it a try.

June, who says anyone can learn the bop, did not take "no" for an answer and Dawn gave it a try.

"We encourage students to practice, and some get addicted like we are, and we show up every week. We dance a few times a week."