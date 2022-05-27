Dyson is developing robots that do household chores

article

Do you hate doing housework like, say, the dishes? Well, robots may soon be able to help you out with that.

On Wednesday, at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation, Dyson announced it is currently hiring people in the field of robotics to help develop household robots capable of doing various household chores and other tasks.

A video, which was released on social media, showcased the latest developments of Dyson-designed robotic hands grasping objects, indicating that the tech company is moving beyond its robotic floor-based vacuums.

The technology company is currently halfway through its engineering recruitment drive, with 2,000 people joining the team this year alone.

Dyson is supercharging its robotics ambitions, recruiting 250 robotics engineers across disciplines including computer vision, machine learning, sensors and mechatronics, and expects to hire 700 more people in the robotics field over the next five years.

The company says its master plan is to create the United Kingdom’s largest and most advanced robotics center at Hullavington Airfield and "bring the technology into our homes by the end of the decade."

"Dyson employed its first roboticist 20 years ago and this year alone we are seeking 250 more experts for our team," Jake Dyson, the company’s chief engineer, wrote. "This is a ‘big bet’ on future robotic technology that will drive research across the whole of Dyson, in areas including mechanical engineering, vision systems, machine learning and energy storage. We need the very best people in the world to come and join us now."

