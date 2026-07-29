E-bike riders in Chestnut Branch Park vandalism sought by Mantua police

The Brief Mantua Township Police are looking to identify people seen damaging courts at Chestnut Branch Park. The group was spotted riding e-bikes on new basketball and pickleball courts, causing damage. Electric bikes are not allowed in certain park areas under Mantua Township rules.



Police are asking for the public’s help to identify individuals observed riding electric bicycles on the newly installed basketball and pickleball courts at Chestnut Branch Park and intentionally causing damage to the playing surface, according to the Mantua Township Police Department.

What we know:

The Mantua Township Police Department says the individuals rode e-bikes on the newly installed courts and caused damage to the surface.

Photo of e-bike riders sought for allegedly vandalizing courts at Chestnut Branch Park.

Police shared an image of the group and asked anyone who recognizes them or has information to contact the department at (856) 589-0911 or email Lt. Hauss at bhauss@mantuatownship.com.

Police say all tips will be handled appropriately. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to help keep the park safe for everyone.

The township reminds all park users that electric bicycles and other motorized devices are not allowed in areas where they are prohibited by Mantua Township Ordinance O-13-2026. The ordinance is meant to protect parks, recreational facilities and the safety of visitors.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or ages of the individuals involved. It is not clear how much damage was done or if anyone has been identified so far.