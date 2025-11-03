Eagles add LB Jaelan Phillips for picks in trade with Miami Dolphins: reports

article

The Brief The Eagles added LB Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2026 third round pick. Philadelphia traded their first of two third round picks in next year's draft, keeping one they acquired from the Jets. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m.



The Eagles on Monday made their third defensive addition ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, adding LB Jaelan Phillips for picks in a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

What we know:

Lineback Jaelan Phillips will join the defending Super Bowl champs in exchange for a 2026 third round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Philly has two 2026 third round picks, one of which was acquired from the New York Jets. Schefter says the pick being sent to Miami is the Eagles' initial pick.

Before Monday's trade, the Eagles traded for a pair of cornerbacks – Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter, in deals with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

In nine games with the Dolphins, Phillips has joined in on 25 tackles and three sacks.

What's next:

The NFL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday at 4 p.m.