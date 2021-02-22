Eagles Autism Challenge ambassador teams up with Primo Hoagies in Chalfont to raise money

An Eagles Autism Challenge ambassador is teaming up with a local Primo Hoagies to raise money.

The Primo's in Chalfont named Monday "Ben's Day" in honor of Ben Hartranft who has autism. Ten percent of all the money made from Primo size hoagies Monday will go towards the challenge. There's also a raffle basket fundraiser going on that people can buy tickets for.

"They’ve done a lot of stuff and they want to support people, especially with special needs in the future and they want to help people build and take awareness to the next level," he said.

Hartranft is hoping to raise $10,000 to go towards the Eagles Autism Challenge.

RELATED:

Advertisement

Eagles expand commitment to autism research, launch ‘Eagles Autism Foundation’

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter