Eagles' Brandon Graham to hold press conference as future playing career remains uncertain

Brandon Graham, the Philadelphia Eagles' all-time leader in games played, will make an announcement Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex in South Philly.

The press conference comes as Graham, 36, has reportedly been mulling retirement after he returned from injury to help the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.

Selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Graham has spent 15 seasons with the Eagles and is currently a free agent.

You can watch the noon press conference in the live player above or on the FOX LOCAL app.

What we know:

The Eagles teased the press conference in a post on X that included a photo of Graham standing next to the famous Rocky statue.

"It's not how hard you get hit, it's how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward – that's how winning is done," the post read.

The backstory:

Graham, a defensive tackle, was drafted 13th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan.

He is most known for his strip-sack of New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady that all but sealed the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory.

Eight years later, Graham heroically returned from a torn triceps injury to help the Eagles win their second Super Bowl over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This team, this organization, I've been so thankful to have been able to play and grow up here half my life," Graham told the crowd at the Super Bowl parade.

In what may have been his farewell address to Philadelphia, Graham said Philadelphia "molded me into the man I am today."