Eagles' DE Brandon Graham retore his triceps in the Super Bowl: report

The Brief Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham re-tore his triceps in the Super Bowl, according to NFL inside Derrick Gun. Graham, 36, first tore his triceps in Week 12 against the Rams, and heroically returned from the injury in the Super Bowl. It's believed that Graham, the Eagles all-time leader in games played, is considering retirement.



Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Graham reportedly retore his triceps in the Super Bowl after he heroically returned from injury to play in the championship.

Graham, 36, first injured his triceps in a Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams, a team the Eagles would later oust from the playoffs in the divisional round.

NFL insider Derrick Gunn broke the news about Graham retearing his triceps during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatics' morning show.

The backstory:

Brandon Graham tore his triceps in a Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams, an injury that many thought would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

As the Eagles sailed through the playoffs, beating the Rams and Washington Commanders, rumors about Graham's possible and unlikely return started to grow.

Graham, 36, played over a dozen snaps in the Super Bowl and recorded one tackle as the Eagles trounced the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

What we know:

Weeks after the Eagles' second Super Bowl win in less than a decade, NFL insider Derrick Gunn reported that Graham retore his triceps in the Super Bowl game.

Gunn reported the news during an appearance on Philadelphia's 97.5 The Fanatic morning show.

What we don't know:

Brandon Graham, the Eagles all-time leader in games played, is still mulling the future of his playing career.

He is currently a free agent and many believe he could retire at the top of his game as a Super Bowl champion.