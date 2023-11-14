Eagles donate $5k to Philly youth football teams who had their game interrupted by shooting

The Philadelphia Eagles presented checks Tuesday to two local youth football teams who had a recent game terrifyingly interrupted by a nearby shooting.

The Philadelphia Blackhawks and the Philadelphia Panthers each received $5k from the Eagles, money they say will be used to enhance security around both teams.

"It means everything," Blackhawks Head Coach Richard James said. " These kids are all big Eagles fans and they love what the Eagles do for them."

The event was held at the Eagles NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia and Eagles lineman Fred Johnson and receiver Devon Allen were in attendance.

Over a month ago, players from both teams hit the ground for cover when a shooting erupted outside one of their games Oct. 2 in North Philadelphia.

Through their Care Community initiative, the Eagles brought both teams to their training facility Tuesday for football fun, including a five-station mini combine.

"Having fun with the people, the other team, friends, just having fun," Asim Stewart from the Blackhawks told FOX 29.

The Eagles also included a trauma-informed violence prevention conversation where the youth players were given the tools to help process what they experienced.

"It's okay to have feelings and talk about them," Open Door Abuse Awareness and Prevention's Velencia Peterson told the group. "When those emotions rise again, because it could be triggered by just walking out the door knowing it might happen again."

The Eagles also provided dinner and merchandise for their young visitors.