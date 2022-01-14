Eagles fans flock to Florida for Wild Card matchup with Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles fans have begun making their way south to Tampa, Florida for Sunday's playoff matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - the defending Super Bowl Champions.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell made his way down to Raymond James Stadium Thursday night and spoke with some Eagles fans who had gotten there several days early, perhaps in an effort to escape the cold.

Eagles fans are known for traveling well to away games, and Chris caught up with several.

Some say they got tickets last minute and made the trip down. Others say they bought tickets before the matchup was even decided in a show of confidence for the Birds.

Several other traveling groups of Eagles fans are expected to make the trip ahead of Sunday's game.

So, expect to see plenty of green in the stands on Sunday.

Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. on FOX.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter