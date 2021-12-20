Eagles fans preparing for rare Tuesday night game

Fresh off a holiday shopping trip to the Eagles Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field Eagles fan Zack Arnold still can’t get used to the sound of a Tuesday night Eagles game.



"It’s different. You just don’t see that at all. It’s the COVID age that’s what we got," said Arnold from Fox Chase who was buying a Jason Kelce jersey for a Christmas gift.



Traffic around the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia is expected to be "extremely heavy" since the 7 p.m. Eagles kick-off is the exact same time as the puck drop for the Flyers game across the street at the Wells Fargo Center.

In a press release, the Flyers said they unsuccessfully tried to move their Tuesday night matchup against the Capitals after the NFL rescheduled the Eagles game.



Parking will be at a premium Tuesday. All fans attending the Eagles games will be directed to park in Lots M through X will open at Noon. Lot K (reserved parking) will open at 2:30 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center parking lots will open at 4 p.m. and only for fans with Flyers tickets. Fans are being encouraged to arrive early or use public transportation.



Some Eagles fans who had to change their game day plans this week say they got the short end of the stick Not to mention the team who will play next week on 4 days rest during a potential playoff run.



"It's super unfair. It’s garbage for those guys because they’ll have to play 3 games in 13 days," said Lou Fantini of South Philadelphia.



For some die-hards it really doesn’t matter when an Eagles game lands on the calendar. They’ll be there.



"It’s not going to be any different than any other Sunday, Thursday, Monday we’re ready. The Eagles are ready we are going to win this one," said Lisa Richardson of Sicklerville, NJ.



The Eagles tell FOX 29 Lincoln Financial Field will be operating under their standard COVID protocol guidelines. Guidelines include a requirement to wear masks in indoor spaces along with completely cashless concessions. The game will be broadcast here on FOX 29.

