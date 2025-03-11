Eagles free agents: These key players reportedly signed with new teams on Monday

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles lost some key players when NFL free agency officially opened on Monday.

DT Milton Williams and CB Isaiah Rodgers found new homes, and the Eagles swapped back-up quarterbacks with the Browns for a draft pick.

Philadelphia was busy before free agency started, signing RB Saquon Barkley to a record-setting extension and making LB Zack Baun one of the richest linebackers.

What we know:

Here are the Eagles free agents who reportedly signed with new teams on Monday:

Josh Sweat, DE: Drafted by the Eagles in the 2018 draft, the 27-year-old had been an achor on Philadelphia's defensive line.

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly signed Sweat to a 4-year contract worth $76.4M with more than half of the money guaranteed.

Sweat played in 16 games for the Eagles last season, with eight sacks and 27 solo tackles.

Milton Williams, DT: Another key member of the Eagles defensive front also reportedly found a new team on Monday.

The New England Patriots gave Williams, 25, a massive 4-year deal that will pay $26M a year and could reach over $100M.

Williams, a former third-round pick, played in 17 games for the Eagles last year and recorded a career-high five sacks.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Kareem Hunt #29 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by Milton Williams #93 and Josh Sweat #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in N Expand

Darius Slay, CB: The veteran cornerback endeared himself to Philadelphia over the last five years after spending his first seven in Detroit.

Slay, 34, was cut by the Eagles as one of their first offseason moves following the Super Bowl and he publicly expressed interest in returning to Philly.

It's been reported that Slay will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio claims there's "no deal yet" for the cornerback.

Isaiah Rodgers, CB: The Eagles secondary suffered another loss on Monday, as Isaiah Rodgers reportedly found a new home in Minnesota.

Rodgers, 26, was a one-and-done player in Philadelphia after spending three seasons with the Colts and then serving a suspension in 2023.

The Vikings reportedly signed Rodgers to a 2-year, $15M deal with $8M guaranteed.

What's next:

The Eagles' relatively quiet first day of the so-called "legal tempering window" was somewhat expected among experts.

The Eagles shelled out record-setting contract extension for Saquon Barkley and locked-in Zack Baun to a 3-year deal.

All deals signed on Monday will be officially announced on Wednesday, which is the first day of the league's calendar.

Teams will now look ahead to the NFL Draft, which is set to take place Apr. 24-26 at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay.