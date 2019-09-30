Eagles host goat yoga event for cancer patients, survivors and families

The Philadelphia Eagles hosted a goat yoga event Monday for cancer patients, survivors and families.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell attended the event.

Let's face it, it’s hard not to smile the first time you meet a baby goat, especially when they’re dressed in a diaper and Carson Wentz onsie.

The laughs were the medicine Monday night at the NovaCare Complex as the Philadelphia Eagles invited about 100 cancer patients, survivors and their families for a night of goat yoga.

"They really deserve and experience to take them into the moment, which is what yoga is all about to come back to the breath and have something to really smile about," yoga instructor Sarah McIntyre said.

Angeline Carione just finished her last cancer treatment this week and this night was like a celebration.

"You know, it’s been a rough few months, so coming to something like this is a lot fun. It's very relaxing," she said.

Advertisement

Yes, even some of the birds themselves got into the goats.

The night was a welcome distraction from the radiation and the chemo treatments.

The goats are survivors themselves. They were rescued from dairy farms and are all available for adoption.

"All of these babies are rescued, so without this farm and these events these little guys wouldn't survive," McIntyre said.

For the Eagles, meeting these men and women and learning their struggle puts everything into perspective.

“Obviously, they are going through things we can’t comprehend, so to just be out here for an hour really puts things in perspective," Zach Ertz said.