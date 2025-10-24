Eagles injury report: Brown, Jurgens ruled out Sunday vs. Giants; Brandon Graham debut delayed

article

The Brief After days of questions over AJ Brown's status this Sunday, the Eagles' star receiver has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The offensive line will also be without center Cam Jurgens, who left last week's came against the Vikings with a knee injury. Brandon Graham will not be returning to the lineup Sunday after coming out of retirement earlier this week.



The Philadelphia Eagles have released their Friday injury report and ruled out a number a key players for their Sunday afternoon matchup against the New York Giants.

What we know:

The Eagles will be without star wide receiver AJ Brown, cornerback Adoree Jackson, center Cam Jurgens, and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Brown and Ojulari are dealing with hamstring injuries, Jurgens is recovering from a knee injury, and Jackson has been recovering from a concussion.

None of those players were able to practice this week during this week.

The team also announced that defensive end Brandon Graham will not be making his season debut after coming out of retirement earlier this week.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett was eligible to return this week and was a full participant in practice, but he will not return to the lineup until after the bye week next week, according to the team.

Dig deeper:

The Giants will also be missing some key players on Sunday with cornerback Paulson Adebo and defensive lineman Chauncey Gholston both ruled out with injuries.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns was listed as questionable and was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Safety Jevon Holland was listed as doubtful.