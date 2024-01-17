Eagles' Jason Kelce addresses retirement reports: 'I'm not trying to be dramatic'

Eagles center Jason Kelce addressed reports of his possible retirement on Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast.

Kelce, 36, neither confirmed nor denied the reports that broke in the aftermath of the Eagles' 32-9 playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

"I don't know what next year is going to look like with the team, coaches, players," Kelce told his brother and co-host Travis Kelce.

Drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce went on to play the second most games in Eagles history.

Through four different head coaching regimes and over a dozen seasons, Kelce became known as the Eagles' most influential leader.

"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose despite what's been leaked to the media," Kelce said.

The veteran center was visibly emotional on the sidelines in the final moments of Monday's Wild Card round loss that brought a once-promising season to an ugly finish.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision, I really don't, there's just too much emotion in the moment, there's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision." Kelce said.

Kelce added that he's "not trying to be dramatic" and further delay announcing his future plans. When he is prepared to announce his future plans, Kelce said it will be "definitive" and "pays respect to a lot of people."

Kelce said he spoke to his Eagles teammates after Monday night's game to share his love and appreciation for their dedication this season. He again became emotional when he spoke about how players approached him after the game and preemptively congratulated him on his career.

"We'll all be on the edge of our seat waiting on what decision you end up making, big guy," Travis said.