Jason Kelce stops by neighborhood McDonald's to sign Eagles jersey for employee

Danielle Bonham was starstruck when Jason Kelce first pulled up to her McDonald's drive-thru window. Now he knows her by name!

She's had the pleasure of serving the Eagles star a sausage, egg and cheese quite a few times.

The picture of their first meeting got tens of thousands of likes on Facebook.

"I’m forever grateful and very fortunate to have crossed paths with him as many times as I did, and I just wish him nothing but the best," Bonham said.

On Wednesday, Bonham got the chance to see the Philadelphia icon again! And this time he had a special surprise.

Danielle Bonham has had the pleasure of serving plenty of customers at the McDonald's drive-thru, but she shares a special bond with Jason Kelce. (Photos via Danielle Bonham)

Kelce stopped by his local McDonald's in Broomall to sign the employee's Kelly Green Eagles jersey.

The surprise comes just a day after news of Kelce's possible retirement broke in his unofficial hometown of Havertown in Delaware County.

"He’s got his footprint all over this town. The flower shop over here, the Wawa, the Kettle down on the boulevard, I mean he’s all over St. Dennis fair with his kids," said local business owner Carl Henderson. "I’ve seen a lot of athletes come and go, but Jason’s a special dude."

MORE HEADLINES:

The Eagles star has become quite a fixture in the town he calls home.

"He’ll open doors for older people, he’ll approach the kids and offer an autograph, he doesn’t hold back, he’s the kind of person you would hope for in terms of a customer," said the owner of Havertown Grille.

Related article

While Kelce's retirement is the end of an era for his Philadelphia community, his hometown community hopes it means more Kelce around town.

"I know he’s getting older, has a family, that’s the plus of retiring, but the negative is we don’t get to see him on the field anymore. That will, hopefully, mean we see him more here."