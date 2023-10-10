Expand / Collapse search

Jason Kelce documentary earns 'most-watched' title for Prime Video: report

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Jason Kelce poses for a photo with Donna Kelce during the Kelce documentary premiere at Suzanne Roberts Theater on September 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The Kelce Family is winning big on - and off - the field!

On top of helping the Eagles remain undefeated this season, Jason Kelce is breaking entertainment records.

"Kelce" is now the most-watch documentary with "the biggest first three days ever for a documentary film in the U.S." according to a report by Deadline.

The documentary reportedly debuted at No. 1 on Prime Video, then remained in the Top 5 for the next three weeks.

It premiered exclusively on Prime Video last month, following the Eagles star through last year's Super Bowl run as he contemplates retirement.

But he's not the only Kelce brother in the news lately! Rumors are still swirling around a potential romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the pop star was spotted at two Kansas City Chief games this season.