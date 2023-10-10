Jason Kelce documentary earns 'most-watched' title for Prime Video: report

article

The Kelce Family is winning big on - and off - the field!

On top of helping the Eagles remain undefeated this season, Jason Kelce is breaking entertainment records.

"Kelce" is now the most-watch documentary with "the biggest first three days ever for a documentary film in the U.S." according to a report by Deadline.

The documentary reportedly debuted at No. 1 on Prime Video, then remained in the Top 5 for the next three weeks.

It premiered exclusively on Prime Video last month, following the Eagles star through last year's Super Bowl run as he contemplates retirement.

But he's not the only Kelce brother in the news lately! Rumors are still swirling around a potential romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after the pop star was spotted at two Kansas City Chief games this season.