Eagles offer Lincoln Financial Field for free wedding ceremonies for frontline workers

The Philadelphia Eagles are offering a free wedding ceremony on the sidelines of the Linc to frontline workers and couples who had their wedding canceled because of COVID-19. The stadium would normally cost $30,000.

“Anybody can go to a different venue not everybody gets married at the Linc,” said groom-to-be Kenny Hagmann. “We can see the stadium from here."

Now, his bride-to-be Jordan Long just needs a little more convincing.

“I think my parents would want a church ceremony, too," she said.

Couples would have the field as a free ceremony site, but have to sign up for the reception package, starting at $50 a head. Catering is not included. Hagmann and Long were already scheduling their big day around football season.

“I was thinking, God forbid, it was Wildcard weekend and the Eagles are in it. Like, no one would come to our wedding. We may not even go to our wedding,” said Long.

As if wedding planning wasn’t stressful enough, Long is on the frontlines, working as a nurse at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He takes care of cancer patients.

“It’s been difficult,” said Long. “We are not only just their nurses but we are their family.”

Jennifer Woolford and Deandre Johnson are also frontline workers. Their love story started at SEPTA and has prevailed through the pandemic, plus a football rivalry.

“I said, ‘Deandre, you know the Linc is offering to marry people’ and he said, ‘No, I’m Cowboys fan, absolutely not,’” laughed Woolford.

Their wedding date may be pushed back from July to December, but can she move the altar to the Linc?

“I love her, but a close second is my cowboys,” said Johnson. “I can’t do it! I can’t do it!”

The Eagles say this is being offered to anyone who had their wedding planned before March 31, 2021. Availability is limited and it all depends on when the city says there can be large gatherings again.

The on-field ceremony is free, after purchasing a wedding package, which has been set at a reduced rate, according to the organization.

Celebrations can take place in the following areas:

Touchdown Club- up to 125 guests for $65 per person

Hyundai Club - 125 to 150 guests for $70 per person; 151 to 300 guests for $50 per person

Tork Club- 200 to 299 guests for $70 per person; 300-plus for $50 per person

Custom wedding welcome signs; tables, banquet chairs and linens; all taxes and service charges; A/V capabilities; and cleaning needs are part of the packages. The Hyundai and Tork venues also feature a dance floor rental.

In normal circumstances, fees for the three venues would be roughly $20 to $35 more per person.

