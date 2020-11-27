Eagles OT Lane Johnson to miss remainder of season with ankle injury

article

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury that will require surgery and months of recovery.

Johnson played in seven games for the Eagles during the 2020 season and battled numerous injuries along the way. He missed the season opener in Washington after opting to have surgery on his bothersome left ankle.

Johnson also battled injuries to his shoulder and knee this year. He was also tested positive for coronavirus back in July and reportedly experienced mild symptoms.

The 3-time Pro Bowler told reporters the surgery is not scheduled yet but will require at least four months to recover.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest