Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, family donating $50 million to CHOP, Penn for autism institute

The Brief Jeffrey Luries and his family are making a historic donation to hospitals in Philadelphia. The $50 million gift will help launch the Lurie Autism Institute with CHOP and Penn Medicine. A press conference to announce the initiative is expected Tuesday afternoon.



Every Eagles fan knows the Lurie name, but now the famous family is making its mark on Philadelphia in another historic way.

What we know:

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and his family are donating $50 million to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Penn Medicine as part of a philanthropic partnership to launch the Lurie Autism Institute.

The gift is the largest single donation to academic medical centers in the country focusing on autism research and treatment.

What they're saying:

CHOP said in a statement that "the Lurie Autism Institute will strategically leverage CHOP and Penn Medicine’s strengths in autism research and translating scientific discoveries to patient care. The initiative will seek answers to the most challenging and important questions around ASD, related to its causes, underlying biological processes, evolution throughout the lifespan, and developing new treatments."

What's next:

Lurie, along with representatives from CHOP and Penn Medicine, will announce the joint initiative during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.