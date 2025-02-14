The Eagles Super Bowl parade and Valentine's Day clashed on Friday in Philadelphia.

To mark the rare occasion, Jordan Brand helped transform one of Philadelphia's most iconic landmarks in LOVE Park.

"Love, Hurts" was a Jordan Brand commercial that played after the Eagles Super Bowl win that used the play on words to tease those who doubted the quarterback.

What we know:

Hoards of Eagles fans gathered in Philadelphia on Valentine's Day to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans gathered around the sign for pictures as they headed to the Benjamin Fanklin Parkway and crowded around City Hall to watch the parade roll by.

What's next:

The Eagles Super Bowl parade will kick off at 11 a.m. Friday near the South Philly sports complex and ending at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The parade is expected to run until 3 p.m., with players and coaches arriving at the Art Museum around 2 p.m. to celebrate with fans and give speeches.