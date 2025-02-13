Eagles parade: Nearly a thousand on hand to greet Eagles' DeVonta Smith

The Brief Hundreds turned out in the chilly night air to stand in a line wrapped around a store for the opportunity to get an autograph and, perhaps, chat a minute with Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Smith was at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Deptford Mall. Cooper DeJean and Darius Slay will also make appearances at Dick’s locations in Wilmington and King of Prussia Saturday.



Ahead of the victory parade to honor the Philadelphia Eagles win in Super Bowl LIX, DeVonta Smith made an appearance Thursday evening at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Hundreds of fans stood in the chilly air, in a line wrapped around the store at the Deptford Mall hoping for the opportunity to get his autograph.

Hundreds of Eagles fans lined up in Gloucester County Thursday night in the hope of just a few minutes of face time with Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Based on the line wrapping around the outside of the store, Smith likely signed a ton of autographs.

He said that he is just focused on enjoying the moment.

The parade begins Friday morning at 11 a.m. and he said he is worried about the cold weather, more than anything.

Clearly fans are not too concerned as nearly a thousand waited inside and outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods for the opportunity to see him.

He shared his thoughts on the entire experience with FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin.

Coring asked, "I was just watching some of that mic’d up footage and you were very emotional on the sidelines, what was going through your head during those moments?"

"I think it was just being back at home. Very familiar with that building playing two championships in it. Being home in front of my family. I think it was more so that than anything," Smith replied.