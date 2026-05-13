Eagles to play Jaguars in London next season

The Brief The Eagles and Jaguars are set to play in London next season. The game is rumored to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11. The Eagles full schedule will be announced on Thursday night.



The Eagles will travel across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London next NFL season.

What we know:

The Eagles and Jaguars are set to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11th (Week 5), according to multiple reports.

It will be the second time the Eagles and Jags have met in England, and the third time the Eagles have played internationally.

The Birds defeated the Jaguars at Wembly Stadium in Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season. And in 2024, they beat the Packers in Brazil.

Timeline:

The Eagles' full schedule will be released on Thursday night, but their home-away opponents have already been announced.

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