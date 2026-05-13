Men in Blazers live show in Philly captures city’s passion ahead of FIFA World Cup

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The Brief The Men in Blazers live show brought fans together in Philadelphia ahead of the World Cup. Gov. Josh Shapiro, Jordan Mailata and Mount Joy were among the guests. The event highlighted Philly’s energy and growing love for soccer.



Philadelphia’s love for sports — and increasingly soccer — was on full display during a live Men in Blazers show in the city.

What we know:

The event, held at Franklin Music Hall, brought together fans for a night focused on the global game ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Hosted by Roger Bennett, the show mixed storytelling, humor and crowd interaction, leaning into both the beauty and chaos of soccer — and a little bit of Everton Football Club love.

The live taping is part of a broader push to build excitement in host cities like Philadelphia as the World Cup approaches.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke about the significance of Philadelphia hosting the tournament, especially as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

"I think this tournament can break down barriers. I think this tournament can allow us to see the common humanity that we all have," Shapiro said.

"The city of Philadelphia was born in that spirit, and I think hosting the World Cup here at our 250-year mark is really special."

Men in Blazers live show brings Philly energy ahead of World Cup (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

A Philly crowd, through and through

The energy inside the venue felt unmistakably Philadelphia.

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata leaned into that identity, repeatedly firing up the crowd by shouting "E" — prompting fans to respond with a full "A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!" chant throughout his appearance.

It was loud, chaotic and completely in line with the city’s reputation.

Men in Blazers live show brings Philly energy ahead of World Cup (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Music meets soccer

Mt. Joy, a band with Philadelphia roots, also took part in the event, blending music with soccer culture.

Members of the band, who are Arsenal supporters, said they often wear team gear during performances as a way to represent the sport on major stages.

Big picture view:

Roger Bennett, co-creator of Men in Blazers, spent much of the night praising Philadelphia, repeatedly and humorously shouting out local cheesesteak staple Jim’s South Street as part of an ongoing bit.

His influence, along with the show’s, has helped grow soccer’s popularity in the U.S., making events like this feel like both a celebration and a preview of what’s to come.

For many fans and aspiring sports journalists, Bennett’s work has been part of the reason they fell deeper in love with the sport and the surrounding community stories, whether he would humbly admit to that or not.

Why you should care:

With Philadelphia set to host matches during the 2026 World Cup, nights like this offered a glimpse of how the city may welcome fans from around the world.

And maybe that is the question Philadelphia gets to answer next month: What happens when a city already fluent in heartbreak, hope and noise opens its arms to the world’s game?

If this night was any indication, the answer will be loud, passionate and uniquely Philly.

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