Eagles release veteran CB Darius Slay

The Brief Darius Slay, 34, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. The veteran cornerback has played five season in Philadelphia after joining the team in 2020. Slay has expressed his desire to return to Philadelphia for at least one more season.



The Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles have made their first significant roster move of the offseason, releasing six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Slay's release will save the Eagles $4.3M against the salary cap, as they face a challenging offseason with many key free agents.

Eagles fans still may not have seen the last of Slay, who has publicly expressed interest in reworking a deal to return to Philadelphia.

What we know:

Six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The timing of Slay's release means the Eagles will save $4.3M against the salary cap, according to Schefter.

Slay, 34, came to Philadelphia in 2020 after he spent the first seven years of his professional football career with the Detroit Lions.

What's next:

Slay's release means he is free to sign with any team once NFL free agency opens up later this month.

The veteran cornerback has publicly stated that he would like to return to Philadelphia as his career winds down.

"Whatever [Eagles] want to do, I might re-sign back, hopefully," he told NFL.com last month.