Eagles Super Bowl parade: Fans wait in long lines for special SEPTA pass to get to parade

The Brief Fans are making transportation plans to get to the Eagles championship parade Friday. SEPTA is offering a special one-day pass for Regional Rail rides to the parade. SEPTA officials said there is an early deadline for the special pass purchase.



From the city to the suburbs, dozens of people were already waiting in line Wednesday night to buy their Regional Rail tickets for Friday’s Eagles Super Bowl victory parade.

Birds fans were in long lines in Paoli to get special one-day SEPTA passes, determined to catch a ride to the parade.

The backstory:

The Philadelphia Eagles will once again strut Broad Street for a victory parade before fans as the city celebrates the Eagles' second Super Bowl win, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The city announced Tuesday that the parade will take place on Friday.

What we know:

SEPTA is offering a special one-day pass for riders taking Regional Rail. The pass costs $10 and there’s a 10-pass limit per customer. Customers with a key card or Regional Rail passes can use those if they have them.

The one-day pass is good for ten rides on all SEPTA modes of transportation and can be used any other days if not used on parade day.

Passes will not be sold the day of the parade, either at Regional Rail offices or on trains, so riders must purchase by Thursday at certain stations.

What they're saying:

At the Paoli station, dozens of fans waited in line, including Jerry Dale. He’s getting passes for his two children who now live in Arizona. They’re flying in tomorrow ahead of Friday’s parade.

"I'm just worried they might close the window before I get there. And say it's time to go home," he said about the long line.

Casey Dallas moved to Colorado before the last Eagles Super Bowl win so he couldn’t attend the parade. He’s since moved back here and says he won’t miss it this time, "You watch this team year after year and they did it this year. I didn't get to go to 2018. I didn't live in Pennsylvania at the time so I'm going down this year," he said.

Four hours later one group of college students finally got their passes.

"We’re going to the parade! We have to see if we make it on the train. It's not even guaranteed because of how packed the trains are going to be. They keep saying how packed it's going to be like 70,000 people on this line alone," said the girls.

What you can do:

You can get more information about how to obtain a one-day pass at SEPTA's website, here.