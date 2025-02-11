Eagles Super Bowl parade: Philadelphia school district, more local schools closed Friday

The Brief The Eagles Super Bowl parade will take place this Friday. The Philadelphia School District, along with one South Jersey school district, announced school closures. Other schools in the area already had a planned closure for that day.



Friday is going to be an unforgettable moment in Philly sports history, and schools in the area are making sure their students and staff get to be part of the action!

What we know:

The Eagles Super Bowl parade is set for Friday, kicking off at the stadium complex in South Philly, and culminating at the steps of the Art Museum.

On Monday, Gloucester City School District announced that all public schools will be closed on Friday for the big celebration.

"We recognize the significance of this historic event, and understand that many in our community will want to take part in the celebrations. Enjoy the festivities, stay safe, and Fly Eagles, Fly!"

The South Jersey school district was the first to close its local schools for the parade.

Will Philadelphia schools close?

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington announced that all Philadelphia public schools and administrative offices will also close on Friday, along with the Constance E. Clayton Education Center.

"We look forward to celebrating the Eagle’s victory as a community, and we hope that our students, staff and families will do so safely and responsibly," Watlington said.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools throughout Philadelphia will also be closed on Friday.

Planned closures

Some other districts in the area were already closed on Friday for unrelated events, including Lower Merion and Central Bucks.

What we don't know:

Several districts in the Philadelphia area have yet to announce any possible closures. Check back for the latest updates.

What's next:

Mayor Cherelle Parker will release more details about the parade, including the time and its route, during a press conference Tuesday morning.

She will be joined by the Philadelphia Police, the Eagles president and other city leaders.