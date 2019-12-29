Eagles to host Seattle Seahawks in Wild Card playoff game; tickets on sale noon Monday

article

Tickets for the Eagles Wild Card playoff game go on sale Monday, December 30, 2019 30 at 12 p.m.

The game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field and will be played either Saturday, January 4 or Sunday, January 5, depending upon what the NFL decides. That announcement will be made at a later time.

The tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster. There is a four ticket per household limit. All tickets are first come, first serve.

The Eagles will face the Seattle Seahawks (11-5) in the playoff game.