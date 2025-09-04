Eagles vs. Cowboys: Everything you need to know about the Eagles season opener

The Brief The Eagles will kickoff the NFL season on Thursday night against the rival Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. FanDuel partnered with SEPTA to restore the Sports Express train on the Broad Street Line amid sweeping service cuts. The Eagles will raise their Super Bowl LIX banner before the game.



The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff the NFL season on Thursday with a prime-time matchup against the rival Dallas Cowboys.

Here's everything you need to know as gametime approaches:

What time does the game start?

The Eagles and Cowboys are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

When do tailgate lots open?

Parking lots outside Lincoln Financial Field will open at 1:30 p.m.

The Eagles ask that fans carpool if possible to maximize the number of spots available to fans.

Where can I watch the game?

The Eagles-Cowboys game will be on NBC and Peacock.

Who is favored to win?

The Eagles are a -8.5 point favorite to defeat the Cowboys.

Vegas has set the over/under for total points at 47.5.

Will SEPTA run trains to The Linc?

FanDuel bailed out Eagles fans on Wednesday, partnering with SEPTA to restore the Sports Express service on the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA had cut the Sports Express line as part of its sweeping 20% service cuts they enacted last month.

FanDuel paid to sponsor the Sports Express line, ensuring that Eagles fans would have a ride to and from The Linc on Thursday night.

Sports Express trains will run every 10 minutes to help supplement local services, the Eagles said in a press release announcing the partnership on Wednesday.

SEPTA will run Sports Express trains every 10 minutes before the game, and 10 Sports Express trains and six local trains over a 70-minute period after the game.

Fans can grab a free ride home beginning at halftime through the end of service Thursday night. SEPTA urges fans to head right to NRG Station after the game.

Who's in and who's out?

The Eagles will remain largely the same on the offensive side of the ball, although new Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo will be the team's new play caller after Kellen Moore took the head coaching job in New Orleans.

The defense will look slightly different this year, with the departures of key defensive playmakers like DE Josh Sweat, DT Milton Williams, and cornerbacks Darius Slay and Isiah Rodgers. The Eagles defense will also be without DT Brandon Graham, who announced his retirement at the end of last season.

The Eagles added Alabama's standout linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft last April, and continued to shore up their defense by selecting Safety Andrew Mukuba, DT Ty Robinson, CB Mac McWilliams and LB Smael Mondon with their next four picks.

Perhaps the Eagles' biggest move of the offseason happened less than a month after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia gave running back Saquon Barkley a two-year, $41.2M contract extension following his record-breaking first season with the Eagles.

Philadelphia also brought back breakout linebacker Zack Baun, who was a finalist for the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year award.