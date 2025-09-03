FanDuel partners with SEPTA to restore service to The Linc for Eagles season opener

The Brief FanDuel has partnered with SEPTA to restore services to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Thursday. Sports Express trains will run every 10 minutes before the game, and 10 express trains will run after the game. Fans can get a free ride home starting at halftime until the end of service.



FanDuel, the popular sports betting platform, has partnered with SEPTA to restore train services to the South Philly sports complex for the Eagles home opener.

What we know:

The FanDuel sponsorship ensures that Broad Street Line SEPTA trains will run to and from NRG Station before and after the Eagles kick off their season against Dallas.

Sports Express trains will run every 10 minutes to help supplement local services, the Eagles said in a press release announcing the partnership on Wednesday.

After the game, SEPTA will run 10 Express trains and six local trains over a 70-minute period. SEPTA urges fans to head right to NRG Station after the game.

Fans can grab a free ride home beginning at halftime through the end of service Thursday night.

The backstory:

SEPTA slashed gameday services to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex as part of its 20% service cuts that went into effect last month.

The Eagles issued a travel advisory to fans, urging those without tickets not to come down to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Fans were also asked to pare tailgates to allow for more parking spots to be available to fans forced to drive to the stadium.

What they're saying:

"SEPTA is grateful to FanDuel for stepping up with this sponsorship to restore Sports Express service for the Eagles home opener," SEPTA GM Scott Sauer said.

"This is a challenging time for SEPTA and our customers, but this partnership will ensure that Eagles fans have safe, clean, and reliable service to-and-from the game – and with the added bonus of free rides home," he continued.