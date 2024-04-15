Eagles, WR DeVonta Smith agree to 3-year contract extension

article

The Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver DeVonta Smith have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The deal is for three years and will run through the 2028 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports through a source that the deal is worth $51M.

Smith, 25, collected over 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season and found the endzone seven times.

Drafted by the Eagles with the 10th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith has started in all but one regular season game over the last three years.

Smith had two years remaining on the current pact that he signed with the Birds after being drafted, and had voiced his desire to remain in Philadelphia.