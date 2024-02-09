East Lansdowne Fire: Remains of victims, suspected gunman recovered from wreckage of house fire

The remains of a Delaware County family and a suspected gunman have been recovered from the charred wreckage of a home that burst into flames two days ago.

Authorities spent Thursday and part of Friday sifting through the charred wreckage of an East Lansdowne home that burned to the ground Wednesday afternoon.

The remains of three people were found in the debris on Thursday, along with a rifle authorities believe was used by a shooter to fire at responding police officers.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday that the remains of three more people were found, and they believe everyone is now accounted for.

Officers from the East Lansdowne Police Department were called to the house on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a child shot and were immediately fired upon.

Investigators say police came under fire while responding to the home, resulting in two officers being struck by gunfire and dragged to safety by fellow officers.

Officer David Schizza, 54, and Officer John Meehan, 44, were both taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Schizza, a 22-year member of the Lansdowne Police Department, was released from the hospital Thursday after being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Meehan, also a 22-year veteran of the East Lansdowne Police Department, was struck in the left arm and required "lengthy surgery" and treatment, officials said.

The house belonged to the Le family, according to investigators, and it's believed that three adults and three children were inside the house during the blaze.

The shooter, identified Friday as Canh Le, is believed to have lived at the home with his parents, brother, sister-in-law and their three children.

Sources and property records have identified the family members as Xuong Le, 40, his wife Britni McLoughlin Le, 37, and their three children, ages 17, 13, and 10.

The children were students in the William Penn School District. Pennsylvania Senator Timothy Kearney called the deadly fire a "tragedy."

"We understand that there were three children in the house who live there. One in elementary school, one in middle school," said Senator Kearney.

Stollsteimer told reporters they're still unsure of a motive, adding it's their suspicion that the gunman may have shot and killed family members before the fire started.

"My assumption is that the fire was started some point after he probably killed members of the family, I could be completely wrong," Stollsteimer said.

The remains have been turned over to the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office where they will determine their identifications and causes of death.

"The medical examiner is going to determine how they died: If they died by gunfire or if they died by smoke inhalation and burns," Stollsteimer said,

With the search for remains concluded, investigators will turn the property over to East Lansdowne Township to demolish what's left of the charred home.

"I've seen these kids walk to and from school, I've seen these kids at our community events," Mayor Majovie Bland said. "East Lansdowne is in pain, and I don't know how we're going to heal, but we have to begin that process now that we've recovered those babies and their parents."