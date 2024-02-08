6 family members, including suspected shooter dead in East Lansdowne fire: sources

Authorities found partial human remains and a rifle in the charred remains of a Delaware County home where a shooting that injured two officers turned into a fire.

Law enforcement sources confirm six family members were found dead, including the suspected shooter.

They believe the suspect got into an argument with one of the children before he shot her.

According to law enforcement, the grandparents say they saw their son do it and left the house. Investigators believe the grandfather called 911.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the home belonged to the Le family, and investigators believe three children and three adults were inside during the fire.

"Everyone who was in the house during the fire is presumed dead at this point," Stollsteimer told reporters outside Penn Presbyterian Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Investigators who have painstakingly combed through the charred wreckage found a torso and a rifle, but Stollsteimer would not speculate on identifying the victim.

"I can't tell you who that is or anything like that, but we found the remains of a human torso and a rifle, and that's really all I can tell you at this point," Stollsteimer said.

The news comes as Officer David Schiazza, who was shot in the leg while responding to the Darby home, was being released from the hospital.

Schiazza, a 22-year member of the Lansdowne Police Department, and Officer John Meehan were both shot outside the home on Lewis Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Meehan, 44, was struck in the left arm and required "lengthy surgery" and treatment, according to officials. He is expected to be released Thursday night or Friday.

Officers initially responded to the property Wednesday afternoon for reports of an 11-year-old shot, and quickly came under fire from a shooter at the home.

It's unknown at this time what sparked a fire inside the house that soon engulfed the entire property and burned it to the ground.

Related article

The tragedy left the community on edge, causing evacuations, school lockdowns and closed roads.

"I heard it when it happened, and I went back in the house. I came back outside, and it was chaos," one resident said.

Officials say they hope to piece evidence together to bring closure to the family, but believe they may never know the full story.