East Lansdowne shooting: 1 officer dragged out by fellow heroic officers released from hospital

In a day filled with tragedy and terror, a story of bravery emerged as brothers in uniform took every action to keep each other safe from the danger surrounding them.

Two officers came under fire while responding to reports of an 11-year-old girl being shot inside a home on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne Wednesday afternoon.

Just seconds later, Upper Darby police rescued the officers by quickly dragging them out of harm's way.

"As soon as they saw the officers fall to the ground with wounds, they immediately ran towards them," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during an interview with Good Day Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Officials say the heroic officers used their barricades as shields as at least 40–50 shots were fired in their direction.

Both injured officers, veteran officers from East Lansdowne and Lansdowne, were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Upper Darby police transported one officer in their own vehicle, while an ambulance waiting at the scene tended to the other.

In a Thursday morning update, officials said 22-year East Lansdowne veteran Officer John Meehan was shot in the forearm, while 54-year-old Lansdowne Officer David Schiazza suffered a shot to the leg.

"I can't thank Upper Darby police enough," Stollsteimer. "We might be having a whole different conversation."

Officer Schiazza was released Thursday afternoon to a hero's salute by fellow officers from multiple agencies. Nearby construction workers also paid respect as Officer Schiazza was driven out of the hospital driveway.

A neighbor captured the chaos on his phone, recording the moment when police were tending to Officer John Meehan's injuries.

Stollsteimer said, "Officer Meehan is still in the hospital. He has suffered a slightly more serious wound. We are hoping he will be released either later today or tomorrow. But we're really at the doctor's wishes on that."

Upper Darby police officers were recognized for jumping into action and scooping up the injured officers, quickly moving them to the hospital for the medical care they needed.