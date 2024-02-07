East Lansdowne shooting: Boy, 9, describes telling his daycare to go into lockdown after officers shot

A nine-year-old boy on his way to an after-school daycare sprang into action when he saw officers responding to a call for shots fired on a residential street in East Landsdowne.

The scene unfolded Wednesday afternoon on Lewis Avenue when police responded to a call reporting a child had been shot.

Officers were approaching a home on the block when a gunman opened fire, striking both in the legs. They were hospitalized in stable condition.

Meanwhile, as the situation unfolded, the young boy, Alieu Dunzo, was on the street and saw officers approach the home on the unit block of Lewis Street Wednesday afternoon, around 3:45.

He explained the situation as he witnessed it unfold, saying he was on his way to a daycare center just next door to the scene, and saw the police.

"We saw the police and then we witnessed it. I went to my friends inside the daycare to tell them what happened. And I told them to get on lockdown, but they didn't listen to me. Then my daycare teacher told them to get on lockdown," the boy described the scene.

"And then so what did you see?" FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell asked.

"I saw someone shooting. I saw a police officer. And then there was a police officer with a shield and then a gun, and then that's how we went. And then my teacher told us to run to the building," he replied.

"My wife called me and said his daycare was on fire. I didn’t even know about a shootout, I just knew my son’s daycare was right there. It was terrifying to see what was happening as a human being," his dad, Musa Dunzo, said.

Two officers, one with East Lansdowne and one with the Lansdowne Police Department were shot when they arrived at the scene. They were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The initial call came in for an 11-year-old girl shot. Police arrived to a barrage of gunshots. The 3-story home was then on fire, from the attic, burning to the ground.

Firefighters reportedly could not approach the burning structure as shots were apparently still being fired.

Once the barricade situation was no longer active, firefighters began to fight the blaze.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the officers, both veterans of their departments, are in stable condition. There was no information regarding an 11-year-old girl being shot. Officials did not have information regarding the identity of any apparent shooter, or what may have happened to that person.