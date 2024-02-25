East Lansdowne shooting: Le family honored in celebration of life ceremony

A Delaware County community held a celebration of life Sunday afternoon hosted by the William Penn School District to honor the lives of a family who died after a shooting and house fire broke out earlier this month.

Six members of the Mclaughlin-Le family were killed in East Lansdowne on February 7th.

Sunday, friends, family and loved ones gathered to remember Xuong Le, his wife Britni Mclaughlin-Le, and their children, 17-year-old Natalya, 13-year-old Nakayla, and 10-year-old Xavier.

"They gave so much to us, they shared so much with us.. any time you came around them you had that feeling everything was okay." said Johvon Mclaughlin, Britni Mclaughlin-Le's brother. "It shows how much they're loved and we knew how they were loved and we can see that now.

The service featured a number of prayers, speeches from Natalya's, Nakayla's and Xavier's teachers, remarks from local officials-- and even a dance tribute by the dance company Nakayla danced for... CCSD dance company.

"It was just really nice to show how she will always be with us as we continue the competition season and how she will always dance with us and be in our hearts." said Cara Jaskelewicz, Dancer with CCSD.

Authorities suspect the Le family was killed by Xuong's brother, Cahn Le, who also shot and wounded two police officers.

Law enforcement say their assumption is that the family was shot and then a fire was set.

The family's remains were recovered from the ashes. Cahn Le also died.

Both officers have been treated and released.