East Lansdowne shooting: Police hailed as heroes after dragging fellow officers to safety

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:18AM
Officers shot in East Lansdowne shooting, house fire stable

One East Lansdowne officer and another Lansdowne officer who were shot while responding to a report of an 11-year-old shot, are expected to make a full recovery.

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. - In a day filled with tragedy and terror, a story of bravery emerged as brothers in uniform took every action to keep each other safe from the danger surrounding them.

Two officers came under fire while responding to reports of an 11-year-old girl being shot inside a home on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne Wednesday afternoon.

Just seconds later, Upper Darby police rescued the officers by quickly dragging them out of harm's way.

"As soon as they saw the officers fall to the ground with wounds, they immediately ran towards them," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during an interview with Good Day Philadelphia Thursday morning.

Officials say the heroic officers used their barricades as shields as at least 40–50 shots were fired in their direction.

Both injured officers, said to be veteran officers from East Lansdowne and Lansdowne, were rushed to the hospital. Upper Darby police transported one officer in their own vehicle, while an ambulance waiting at the scene tended to the other.

In a Thursday morning update, officials said one officer was shot in the forearm and one suffered a shot to the leg. Both are expected to recover, and could be released later in the day.

"I can't thank Upper Darby police enough," Stollsteimer. "We might be having a whole different conversation."

Families, fellow officers and city leaders have been in and out of the hospital visiting the officers, who have yet to be identified.

As the officers continue to recover, detectives have arrived at the scene of the shooting and fire, where at least 6 people remain unaccounted for.

Stollsteimer says "today might be a grim day" as the complicated investigation begins in the search for answers.