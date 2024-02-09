East Lansdowne shooting: Vigil held for family killed as community grieves

A community is coming together to mourn the family killed in an East Lansdowne shooting and house fire. The family was remembered in a vigil held Saturday.

Candles, flowers and posters lined the edge of where the Le Family home used to be.

The family was known for the loving parents, Britni and Xoung, and their three children, Natalya, Nakalya and Xavier.

Britni and Xoung were remembered for being devoted parents. Britni had just taken a second job to support their youngest daughter’s new private school.

"Her heart was larger than this house, larger than this block. If you were lucky enough to be her friend she was one of the most loyalist friends you could ever ask for," Justin McLaughlin, Britni’s brother, described his sister.

Nataya was about to graduate high school and was remembered for her intelligence and kindness. Nakaya had dreams of being a nurse and had a passion for dancing. And, 10-year-old Xavier was a fiercely loyal son and brother.

Friday, investigators announced the recovery of the bodies of the Le family.

"Just thinking about the kids because I'm a mom and I have kids. So it's sad," said Dolores Pierre. She lit a candle in memory of those killed in the house on Lewis Avenue in East Lansdowne Wednesday. She is overcome with sadness over the loss of the beautiful family.

"I'm thinking about my kids. If something like this happened how can you move forward? How can you go from something like this? It is so sad," she said.

Family members say they were a happily married couple for 17 years, loving and devoted parents to their three children, their extended family and their beloved friends. They released a statement which reads in part, "Our hearts are broken and we vow to cherish the memories of our loved ones and we will work to ensure their legacies live on."

Related article

Investigators said, during a news conference, they believe the family was shot by Xuong Le’s brother 43-year-old Cahn Le before setting the home on fire.

"If the torso recovered with the firearm is in fact him, the criminal investigation will be closed because we have found the person we believe at least killed one person in this home and probably killed all the others himself," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. Records show Cahn Le completed community service for a 2006 charge of making terroristic threats.

"I just asked God to just forgive everyone and just allow their souls entrance to heaven," said Pierre.