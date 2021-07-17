East Mount Airy man killed in motorcycle crash, police say

article

A Philadelphia was killed when police say he was hit by a car and ejected from his motorcycle early Saturday morning in East Mount Airy.

According to investigators, the crash happened at the intersection of Phil Ellena Street and Stenton Avenue just before 2 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 57-year-old Aubry Townsville, who police say lived in the East Mount Airy neighborhood.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and remained on scene following the crash, according to police.

No charges have been reported.

