Eastern US braces for 1st winter storm of 2022, bringing heavy snow, wind

A "quick-hitting and fast-moving" winter storm will slam the Mid-Atlantic U.S. on Monday with heavy snow, which could lead to dangerous driving conditions and power outages, forecasters said.

Rain will change over to snow across much of the Central and Southern Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic regions in the morning as temperatures dip to below freezing, the National Weather Service said.

Between 4 and 8 inches of snow is possible from the Southern Appalachians through Washington, D.C. and into southern New Jersey by Monday evening, the weather agency said. It added that 8 to 12 inches of snow are possible in localized areas.

Winter weather alerts are posted from the southern and central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Credit: FOX Weather)

"The heaviest snow (2 inches/hour) along with thunder-snow is likely to occur right after the transition from rain this morning, which will make for tricky commutes to work," the NWS said. "Heavy wet snow will also accumulate on power lines leading to power outages."

The mayor of Washington declared a snow emergency ahead of Monday's snowstorm. Some COVID-19 testing sites were also closed in the area due to the forecast.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday also issued a State of Emergency for five counties ahead of the winter storm. Murphy noted how the announcement was made early because Monday is "one of the biggest ‘back to work,' ‘back to school’ days of the entire year."

Meanwhile, scattered showers and thunderstorms were forecast across the Carolinas and down into Florida. The NWS said much of coastal North Carolina faced a slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Monday.

"Damaging winds and a few tornadoes appear to be the main concerns with this severe weather threat," it said.

More than half a million power outages were reported across portions of the Southeast on Monday morning, including customers in Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, according to PowerOutage.us.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.