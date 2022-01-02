New Jersey issues State of Emergency for 5 counties ahead of winter storm

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday issued a State of Emergency for five counties ahead of a winter storm that forecasters are still trying to get a grip on.

Murphy announced during a winter storm briefing that Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties will enter a state of emergency sometime Sunday night.

The announcement comes hours after the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and watches for parts of the Delaware Valley. Areas to the southeast of the I-95 corridor and most of Delaware are expected to see the brunt of the snow.

"Another reason why we're getting to you tonight is that tomorrow is one of the biggest ‘back to work,' ‘back to school’ days of the entire year," Murphy said.

Forecasters believe snow could fall an inch or more per hour in the hardest-hit areas on Monday morning, which could create a treacherous commute. The weather service predicted 4-6 inches of snow along the southern-most point of New Jersey and most of Delaware.

Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor could see a dusting to a couple of inches of snow, while interior parts of New Jersey could see between up to 3 inches.

"This is the most uncertain 24 to 36 hour snowfall forecast in recent memory," the weather service said on Sunday morning. "Additional forecast changes, potentially significant, are likely."

Murphy urged residents to stay inside on Sunday night and vouched for remote work if possible to skirt the potentially dangerous Monday commute.

