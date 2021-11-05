Edward Durr, New Jersey's GOP newcomer, apologizes for anti-Islamic social media post

Newly-elected New Jersey state senator Edward Durr, who pulled off an unlikely upset over longtime legislature Steve Sweeney, has come under fire for some controversial social media posts, including one that targeted Muslim teachings.

Two civil rights advocacy groups for Muslims have called on Durr to repudiate an offensive tweet from 2019 in which he wrote, "Mohammed was a pedophile! Islam is a false religion! Only fools follow Muslim teachings! It's a cult of hate!'

New Jersey's District 3 State Senate race was called in favor of Durr, 58, on Thursday. His victory came at the expense of the incumbent Democrat and Senate President Steve Sweeney. A truck driver for a furniture company, Durr spent just $150 on his primary campaign and $10k overall to win the district that covers Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties.

Durr offered an apology for his past tweets on Thursday night, when asked about it at a Gloucester County GOP event by WHYY News.

"I’m a passionate guy and I say things in the heat of the moment. And if I said anything in the past that hurt anybody’s feelings, I sincerely apologize. I support everybody’s right to worship in any manner they choose to, the God of their choice," Durr said Thursday. "I support all people and I support everybody’s rights. And that’s what I’m here for to work for the people and support their rights."

He refused to comment Friday when FOX 29 found him walking his dogs near his Swedesboro home. In an exchange with FOX 29’s Jeff Cole Burr said, "I’m asking you respectfully I need to walk my dogs—my mother just lost her husband, my father." Cole responded by reminding Durr he is now a public official and he should expect to be questioned.

The Twitter account from which the tweet was posted could not be found as of Friday morning.

Jacqueline Vigilante, the Gloucester County Republican Chairwoman, admitted she did not check Burr’s social media posts prior to him becoming a candidate. She told reporters gathered in her Mullica Hill Law Firm, "Ed is a passionate guy. He was a little bit of a keyboard warrior at the time. He’s made an apology. He didn’t want to offend anybody’s religion and believes everyone has the right to practice the religion of their choice."

Muslim civil rights groups have expressed outrage over Burr’s comments they’ve demanded he disavow them and meet with members of the Muslim community. His Republican supporters expected Burr to do that next week.

Sweeney has served as Senate president since 2010 and was responsible for shepherding Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s progressive agenda through the Legislature, including a phased-in $15 an hour minimum wage, paid sick leave, and recreational marijuana legalization.

He is also known for his high-profile reversal on opposition to gay marriage. Sweeney said in 2011 that he made the "biggest mistake of my legislative career" when he voted against marriage equality.

Problematic social media posts were uncovered the day after the race was called for Durr with 52% of the vote. One post seems to entertain conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot while another calls Islam a "false religion."

The council on American-Islamic called the tweet "hate-filled, xenophobic and anti-muslim."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

