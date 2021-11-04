NJ Senate president Steve Sweeney speaks out after loss to Edward Durr, GOP newcomer

Longtime New Jersey Senate president Steve Sweeney says he wants to make sure every vote is counted after the Associated Press called the race a victory for his opponent, a Republican newcomer who works as a truck driver.

"I’m in a conservative district, it was a tide, it’s frustrating to watch what’s happening in Washington," Sweeney told FOX 29.

The Associated Press declared Durr, a driver for a furniture company, the winner with a 2,300 vote margin. Durr told FOX 29 he’s excited, but he will wait for a formal declaration later in the month.

"Very disappointed because of the amount of work we’ve done here in this district and the resources we’ve brought here. At the end of the day, voters have a right to speak," he added.

MORE ELECTION DAY HEADLINES

But Sweeney is not conceding. He said he wants to wait until all the mail-in votes are counted while admitting it does not look good for him.

Edward Burr, the father of three and the grandfather of six, whose 80-year-old mother lives next door to him in Swedesboro, said he didn’t take Sweeney out.

"It was the public, it was the voters—they were heard," Durr said.

___

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter